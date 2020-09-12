Blue Cross Broad Street Run

Ready, Set, Race: First-Ever Virtual Blue Cross Broad Street Run Gets Underway

Use the hashtag #BCBSR20 and @IBXRun10 to post photos of your virtual 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run on social media to be included in NBC10's race special on Oct. 3

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Runners are ready to take on the challenge of completing the annual 10-mile Blue Cross Broad Street Run, but unlike in the decades before, this year’s race is virtual.

The 2020 Blue Cross Broad Street run can be ran anywhere this year, starting Saturday. The run typically attracts more than 40,000 runners.

Those thousands of runners have until Sept. 28 to complete the 10 miles while practicing social distancing and share their finish line results on the run’s website using the “bib lookup feature.”

You can still be part of the running community as well during NBC10 and Telemundo 62 broadcasts of the 2020 Virtual Blue Cross Broad Street Run Special on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. To be included with your running story, share your photos on social media using the hashtag #BCBSR20 and be sure to tag @IBXRun10 or by using this link.

From the shore to the Philadelphia suburbs, a photographer will be out and about on coming weekends to capture photos of runners. Here is a list of locations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the run – normally held in the spring – was pushed to October before being canceled in July as Philadelphia called on large-scale events to not be held until next year, at the earliest.

Race organizers began sending out goodie bags to participants in August. Anyone already signed up for the 2020 race will get a tech shirt, finisher’s medal, guaranteed entry into the 2021 race with a 20% discount and other race gear like buffs, hand sanitizer and a printable bib.

Even if the run is being done virtually, stretching and drinking of fluids is still a must. Best of running to you all.

