Smile! Live Cam Will Capture Blue Cross Broad Street Run Runners

😄 Smile so your friends and family can see you!

That's what we hope 2021 Blue Cross Broad Street Run participants do as they run by NBC10's and Telemundo 62's Smile Cam in front of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts on South Broad Street Sunday morning.

Besides live coverage of the 10-mile dash down Broad Street on air and in the NBC10 app Sunday, we will also be livestreaming the Smile Cam.

Positioned right around the 6-mile mark, the Smile Cam will give runners a little extra boost with no fans and spectators cheering them on due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Runners should strike a pose or just flash a smile as they get to South Broad and Spruce streets Sunday morning. Their loved ones can catch the action live. It's that simple.

NBC10

NBC10 is getting runners ready for the race with our "10 Answers to Your Questions About the Blue Cross Broad Street Run" article that includes info on the new race course, the pre-race expo and (most importantly) the First Alert Weather forecast for race day.