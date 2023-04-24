Blue Cross Broad Street Run Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

What to Know The Blue Cross Broad Street Run takes over Broad Street Sunday, April 30.

Parking restrictions will be in place beginning Saturday evening.

SEPTA is offering extra subway and regional rail service to get people to the starting line.

The 43rd annual Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is off to the races with over 36,000 runners this Sunday. But don’t let these road closures keep you from experiencing the 10-mile event or trying to get around it.

The race begins Sunday at 8 a.m.

Sunday Road Closures

Road closures will take place Sunday, April 30, at the following times.

2 a.m. - Pattison Ave from S 20th St to Broad St

3 a.m. - Broad St from Olney Ave to Windrim Ave

7 a.m.

Broad St from Windrim Ave to Pattison Ave

15th St from Arch St to Chestnut St

16th Street from JFK Blvd to Market St

Market St from 16th St to Broad St

Hartranft St from Broad St to Citizens Bank Way

Citizens Bank Way from Hartranft St to Pattison Ave

Pattison Ave from Citizens Bank Way to S Broad St

South 20th St from Packer Ave to Pattison Ave

The City of Philadelphia expects roads to reopen by noon Sunday after they are cleared and serviced.

The Philadelphia Police Department will assign officers to detours around the race route to assist drivers. In the meantime they advise motorists to use alternate routes, avoid areas along the race course, allow for extra driving time, and proceed with caution during the race.

Pedestrians are expected to experience delays when crossing roads. Police will allow pedestrians to cross through Broad Street depending on race flow.

"No Parking" signs will be posted along the race route. Representatives from the city say regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning in the evening of Saturday, April 29.

SEPTA Transportation

SEPTA will be offering every registered participant in the run a free ride on the Broad Street Line to and from the race. Competitors must show their official race bib number to a SEPTA cashier for free entry.