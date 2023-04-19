Best Places to Watch the Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run

The Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is just around the corner. If you're not racing, here are some of the best places to cheer on your favorite runners.

The start

The race will kick off at Broad Street and Fisher Avenue early on Sunday, April 30. Wheelchairs will start at 7:55 a.m. and elite athletes and first wave will begin at 8:00 a.m.

Along the course

The following locations will have a band or DJ to keep the energy up as the runners race on by.

Broad and Lehigh

Broad and Master

Broad and Spring Garden

City Hall (near Dilworth Plaza)

Union League

Broad and Carpenter

Broad and Washington

Broad and Jackson

Broad and Pattison

The Kimmel Center, at 260 South Broad Street, is another good spot to watch, according to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

The finish line

You can cheer on your favorite runners as they cross the finish line at the K Lot in Lincoln Financial Field. There will be a designated area for runners to meet up with their loved ones in the lot.

The 2023 Broad Street Run Official After Party will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the street from the finish line at Xfinity Live!, according to the Broad Street Run's website.

Streaming on NBC10 and T62

NBC10 and T62 will broadcast the 10-mile race live on April 30 and have plenty of stories about the race and the racers in the days ahead.