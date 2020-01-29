Ready to Race: Blue Cross Broad Street Run Lottery Opens Saturday

What to Know The iconic Blue Cross Broad Street Run is on May 3, 2020.

Registration is open from Feb. 1 to Feb. 14 to be one of the more than 35,000 runners in the 10-mile race.

Runners of all skill levels are welcome to lace up their sneakers.

If you're an aspiring distance runner looking to knock an item off your bucket list, a casual jogger or a veteran of many races, the Blue Cross Broad Street Run is calling you.

The registration lottery for the 2020 edition of the 10-mile run opens Saturday Feb. 1.

This year’s 10-mile run down Broad Street from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 3. The free Health and Wellness Expo -- open to runners and non-runners alike -- will take place on May 1 and May 2 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

NBC10 and Telemundo62 will broadcast the entire race live from start to finish.

Runners can register online from Feb. 1 until Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. Lottery selections are random and the sign-up period is two weeks long, so you'll have an equal chance to be one of the 35,000 or so participants no matter when you sign up, organizers say. Once the lottery is complete, runners will be notified by race organizers.

You don't need to be a marathoner or an elite sprinter (like course and American 10-mile record holder Patrick Cheruiyot who ran the 2007 race in 45:14) to take part in the race. You just have to be able to complete a sub 15-minute mile, organizers say.

You will only be charged the $55 registration fee if you get a spot in the race field.

People can also register as individuals or as groups of three to five runners, according to organizers. Teams are guaranteed a spot and must pay a fee of $300 or $350.

People who miss out on the race lotto can also guarantee a spot by raising (or donating yourself) to five select charities picked by race organizers.

Anyone who has participated in 10 or more previous Broad Street Runs is guaranteed a spot in the race as a "tenured runner." That process is laid out on the registration page.

The race is one of the largest 10-mile road races in the county. The first Broad Street Run was held in 1980 with 1,500 runners and it has since become one of the city's iconic annual events over more than 40 years.

The race raises money for the American Cancer Society, having raised more than millions since 1982.

Get more information about registration specifics on the run's website.