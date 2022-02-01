Brian Flores suing NFL, Giants over racism in hiring process originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brian Flores is suing the NFL and the New York Giants for what he alleges was racism during the head coach hiring process.

Flores used texts from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick as evidence. Belichick mistakenly congratulated Flores on being hired as the Giants' head coach when it was actually Brian Daboll. The exchange occurred three days before Flores' interview with the Giants took place.

Belichick: "Sounds like you have landed -- congrats!!!"

Flores: "Did you hear something I didn't hear?"

Belichick: "Giants!?!?!"

Flores: "I interview Thursday. I think I have a shot at it."

Belichick: "Got it - I hear from Buffalo and NYG that you are their guy. Hope it works out if you want it to!!

Flores: "That's definitely what I want! I hope you're right coach. Thank you."

Flores: "Coach, are you talking to Brian Flores or Brian Daboll. Just making sure."

Belichick: "Sorry - I f---d this up. I double checked and misread the text. I think they are naming Daboll. I'm sorry about that. BB

Flores: "Thanks Bill."

The lawsuit goes on to point out the flaws in the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview ethnic-minority candidates for head coaching and senior positions.

"The Rooney Rule is also not working because management is not doing the interviews in good-faith, and it therefore creates a stigma that interviews of Black candidates are only being done to comply with the Rooney Rule rather than in recognition of the talents that the Black candidates possess," the complaint reads.

The document includes plenty of other allegations, including Flores accusing Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering to pay him $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season to help the team get a better draft spot. Ross would become "mad" at Flores when the team won games.

Flores was fired from his role as Dolphins head coach on Jan. 10 after three seasons with the team. The former Patriots assistant has been considered a strong candidate for several head coaching vacancies heading into 2022.