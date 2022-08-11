Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16.

The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.

"The Wilmington Country Club has been part of the fabric of the Delaware and Delaware Valley area since its inception," President of the Wilmington Country Club Melissa Riegel told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "Boosting the economy and providing international exposure was one of several reasons why we agreed to host the BMW Championship."

From Aug. 16 through the 21, golf-lovers can grab tickets to see the top 70 golfers compete in the tournament right before their eyes in the First State.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki says they expect about 120,000 people to come to the country club over the course of the four days.

"For New Castle County, this is our Super Bowl," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said. "It's a chance for the world to see the beautiful community that we have, the beautiful golf course."

Purzycki said he looks forward to the pro golfers seeing Wilmington's character.

"It's not a bad thing to have the entire pro tour walking around saying that Wilmington is a great place," he said.

Grounds tickets start at just $30. For more information on mobile entry tickets and the tournament, visit the website.