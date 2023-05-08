Blackhawks Win 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, Land No. 1 Overall Pick

Hawks win 2023 NHL Draft lottery, land No. 1 overall pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The ping-pong balls have spoken, and the Blackhawks have won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, which means they will own the No. 1 overall pick. They had the third-highest odds to land the first pick at 11.5 percent, behind Anaheim (25.5) and Columbus (13.5).

This is the second time in franchise history the Blackhawks will draft first overall. The only other time was 2007, when Chicago selected Patrick Kane.

The consensus No. 1 overall selection this year is Connor Bedard, who could change life for the Blackhawks. He is a generational talent and had a historic season in the Western Hockey League, where he racked up 143 points (71 goals, 72 assists) in 57 regular-season games and 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven postseason contests.

The 2023 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Blackhawks are currently slated to have 11 picks: two 1sts, four 2nds, two 3rds, one 4th, one 5th and one 7th.

Full draft lottery results:

No. 1: Chicago Blackhawks

No. 2: Anaheim Ducks

No. 3: Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 4: San Jose Sharks

No. 5: Montreal Canadiens

No. 6: Arizona Coyotes

No. 7: Philadelphia Flyers

No. 8: Washington Capitals

No. 9: Detroit Red Wings

No. 10: St. Louis Blues

No. 11: Vancouver Canucks

No. 12: Ottawa Senators (to Arizona Coyotes)

No. 13: Buffalo Sabres

No. 14: Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 15: Nashville Predators

No. 16: Calgary Flames