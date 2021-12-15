Blackhawks, Kyle Beach Reach Settlement in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Blackhawks, Beach reach settlement in sexual assault lawsuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have reached a settlement with Kyle Beach, both sides announced on Wednesday evening.

Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz, CEO Danny Wirtz and Beach's attorney Susan Loggans released this joint statement:

"The parties are pleased to announce that today's mediation resulted in a confidential settlement between the Blackhawks and Kyle Beach. The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach.

"As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust."

Beach originally filed the lawsuit in May, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Settlement talks originally began in November and the two sides officially came to a resolution after a third-party mediator got involved.

