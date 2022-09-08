Bills’ Gabe Davis rocks ‘Peaky Blinders’ cleats in NFL season opener vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It reached a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheit in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, and Gabe Davis played a part in bringing the heat.

The Buffalo Bills wideout wore “Peaky Blinders” cleats during pre-game warmups in the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams:

Ok so I already knew @gabedavis13_ was the man but when he asked me to make him @ThePeakyBlinder cleats for tonight’s game that just solidified it for me haha. #PeakyBlinders #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/RqYPzw7Y36 — Mache (@MACHE275) September 8, 2022

Twitter user @MACHE275, as shown above, designed the cleats for Davis and made it pop on the eyes.

On one side of the shoe reads “By order of the Peaky Blinders”, with the other side depicting three of the stars from the BBC-produced show. Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the British crime drama series, can be seen in the middle.

Davis scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 26-yard catch and run off a play-action fake by Josh Allen. Guess you could say the Rams were blinded by that play.