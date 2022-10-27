MAC Jones

Bill Belichick Says Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Ready to Go' for Week 8 Vs. Jets

Jones played three series against the Bears before the Pats turned to Bailey Zappe

By Nick Goss

Belichick gives real update on Patriots' QB situation entering Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BIll Belichick didn't reveal much of anything in his press conference Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was a little more forthcoming Thursday.

Belichick told reporters that Mac Jones "took a full workload (at practice) yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game, ready to go." Belichick also confirmed Jones is starting Sunday against the New York Jets

"I talked to all the quarterbacks,” Belichick added. “So, everybody knows where we’re at.”

Belichick was much less revealing when asked about the quarterback situation beyond Week 8. 

Jones started Monday night's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears but was pulled early in the second quarter after throwing an interception on his third drive. He was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who finished the game but failed to impress in a 33-14 defeat.

It's not surprising that Jones is the starter now that he's fully healthy and removed from the injury report. Whether that remains the case after Sunday remains to be seen. Another poor performance from Jones would add further fuel to what some people see as a QB controversy in New England. 

This article tagged under:

MAC JonesnflNew England PatriotsBill Belichick
