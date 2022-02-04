Watch: Opening Ceremony Lasers ‘Carve' Winter Olympic Host Cities

There were lasers, a ginormous LED screen, snowflakes and digital blocks of ice. Oh, and plenty of Olympians.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing officially opened the Games with some stunning visuals on Friday morning.

If you missed it live, there will be a re-airing of the broadcast Friday night on NBC from 8 to 11 p.m. ET. The Opening Ceremony can also be streamed here:

For those who can't wait for the primetime broadcast and stream, here's a recap of the 2022 Opening Ceremony:

A special-effects laser show paid tribute to past Winter Olympics by "carving" host cities on a digitally-projected block of ice.

Long-standing Olympic traditions carried on, such as the Parade of Nations, where athletes marched into Beijing's National Stadium known as Bird's Nest with snowflakes designating each country.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But there were also some extremely high-tech additions.

Skaters glided across the surface of what is believed to be the world's largest high-definition LED screen at nearly 125,000-square feet.

It is now the athletes who will put on a show during the two-plus week global competition that features 15 sports and 109 events.