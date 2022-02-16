curling

U.S. Men's Curling Advances to Semifinal After Win Over Denmark

Team USA men’s curling defeats Denmark on Thursday to advance to semifinal

By Julia Elbaba

The U.S. men’s curling team is one step closer to defending their gold medal from PyeongChang.

Team USA defeated Denmark 7-5 at the National Aquatics Center on Thursday to book a spot in the semifinals. 

The win gave the Americans (5-4) the last automatic berth into the semifinals. If they had lost, Team USA would have needed Italy to defeat Norway to earn an entry. The Italians lost 9-4 on Thursday.

Denmark rushed out with a pair of points, grabbing a 2-0 lead going into the third end. The Americans answered with two points to tie up the game, 2-2. The U.S. would eventually earn a 5-3 advantage heading into the fifth. 

Denmark rallied to collect a point, still trailing 5-3 into the sixth. After a scoreless sixth end, the Americans, in a combined effort, snatched two points to extend the lead 7-3 by the end of the eighth. 

Denmark attempted to make a comeback, grabbing two more points in the ninth, still trailing 7-5, but it wasn't enough. 

Team Shuster, which consists of John Shuster, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, Christopher Plys and Colin Hufman, will be joined by Great Britain (7-1), Sweden (7-1) and Canada (5-3) in the semifinals. 

Shuster, who was the flag bearer for the USA, is a five-time Olympian and two-time medalist, earning a gold medal in 2018 and bronze in 2006. Hamilton and Landsteiner were on Team Shuster's gold-medal team. Plys is the newest addition to the team.

Team USA will play the men's semifinal against Great Britain on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7:05 a.m. ET at the National Aquatics Center. 

