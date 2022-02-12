Shaun White Shows Support for Rhythm Dance

America’s snowboard king sat in the audience as a spectator during figure skating’s rhythm dance competition on Saturday.

Outside spectators are prohibited, with the exception of specifically selected individuals. However, White is permitted to attend because he is an athlete himself and therefore part of the closed-loop system's "bubble."

White is supporting Team USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Despite his final run not exactly going as planned, White left the slopes with absolute class, and clearly will still represent the USA with grace by supporting his fellow athletes for the remainder of the Olympic Games.