Shaun White

Shaun White Shows Support for Rhythm Dance

Guess who's in Capital Indoor Stadium watching figure skating’s rhythm dance competition

Shaun White competes at the 2022 Winter Olympics

America’s snowboard king sat in the audience as a spectator during figure skating’s rhythm dance competition on Saturday. 

Outside spectators are prohibited, with the exception of specifically selected individuals. However, White is permitted to attend because he is an athlete himself and therefore part of the closed-loop system's "bubble."

White is supporting Team USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

Despite his final run not exactly going as planned, White left the slopes with absolute class, and clearly will still represent the USA with grace by supporting his fellow athletes for the remainder of the Olympic Games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Shaun Whiteice dancing
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us