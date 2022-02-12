Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe Goes Gold Again, Wins Biathlon 10km Sprint

In his third Olympics appearance, Johannes Thingnes Boe is making this year his best trip yet.

The 28-year-old Norwegian biathlete won the 10km sprint on Saturday morning, clinching his third medal in Beijing after claiming gold in mixed relay and bronze in individual.

Thingnes Boe now has three career Olympic gold medals and six career Olympic medals after winning a gold and two silvers in 2018. He is still expected to compete in the pursuit, mass start and relay, so that total could certainly increase over the coming days.

Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won silver by finishing 25.5 seconds behind Thingnes Boe, while Norway's Tarjei Boe took the bronze at 38.9 seconds back.

With two more medals, Norway now has a Beijing-best 16 total medals. At seven golds, Norway and Germany are tied for the overall lead.

Team USA is still searching for its first Olympic biathlon medal since the sport began in 1960. The men's sprint didn't offer much of an opportunity for the four U.S. athletes, as Jake Brown led the way finishing 36th of 94 competitors. Sean Doherty was 47th, Paul Schommer was 74th and Leif Nordgren was 83rd.