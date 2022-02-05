Andrew Heo, Ryan Pivirotto Advance to Quarterfinals for Short Track

Two American short track speed skaters kept their Olympic dreams alive on Saturday morning.

Andrew Heo, of Warrington, Pa., and Ryan Pivirotto, of Ann Arbor, Mich., both advanced to the short track 1000m quarterfinal based on their heat race times.

Heo, 20, finished second in the first heat race with a time of 1:24.106, just 0.025 seconds behind South Korea's Park Jang-Hyuk.

The final lap for Olympic speed skater and Bucks County native Andrew Heo….as his family erupts in support from his Warrington, PA home! ⁦⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ ⁦@MiguelMValle⁩ pic.twitter.com/k35Yv8bLEp — Katy Zachry (@KatyZachry) February 5, 2022

Pivirotto, 26, was an alternate at the 2018 Olympics before making his debut in Beijing. He finished second in the seventh heat race, automatically qualifying him for the quarterfinals.

Heo and Pivirotto will compete in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 7, beginning at 6:44 a.m. ET. Heo is set to race in the first quarterfinal event, while Pivirotto will complete in the fourth quarterfinal.