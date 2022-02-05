short track speed skating

Andrew Heo, Ryan Pivirotto Advance to Quarterfinals for Short Track

The Team USA pair were two of the 20 skaters to advance

By Logan Reardon

Andrew Heo of Team United States competes during the Men's 1000m heat at Capital Indoor Stadium, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing, China. Heo secured a spot at the quarterfinals with his second place finish.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Two American short track speed skaters kept their Olympic dreams alive on Saturday morning.

Andrew Heo, of Warrington, Pa., and Ryan Pivirotto, of Ann Arbor, Mich., both advanced to the short track 1000m quarterfinal based on their heat race times.

Heo, 20, finished second in the first heat race with a time of 1:24.106, just 0.025 seconds behind South Korea's Park Jang-Hyuk.

Pivirotto, 26, was an alternate at the 2018 Olympics before making his debut in Beijing. He finished second in the seventh heat race, automatically qualifying him for the quarterfinals.

Heo and Pivirotto will compete in the quarterfinals on Monday, Feb. 7, beginning at 6:44 a.m. ET. Heo is set to race in the first quarterfinal event, while Pivirotto will complete in the fourth quarterfinal.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

short track speed skatingTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter OlympicsAndrew Heo
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us