Alexander Bolshunov

Alexander Bolshunov Wins Men's Cross-Country Freestyle to Claim Third Gold Medal at Winter Olympics

ROC's Alexander Bolshunov won the men's cross-country freestyle event to capture his third gold medal at the Winter Games on Saturday

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The ROC's Alexander Bolshunov won the men's cross-country freestyle event on Saturday to capture his third gold and fifth overall medal at the Winter Olympics.

The event, which was originally a 50km race, was shortened to 30km and delayed by an hour due to weather conditions at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Bolshunov won the event in a time of 1:11:32.7, while the ROC's Ivan Yakimushkin earned silver in 1:11:38.2 and Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger grabbed bronze (1:11:39.7).

Team USA's Scott Patterson finished in the event in eighth place with a time of 1:12.06.6.

Bolshunov now has won nine total Winter Olympic medals in his career -- three gold, four silver and two bronze.

He currently has the second most won gold medals at the Games after Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe with four in Biathlon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Alexander BolshunovCross Country Skiing
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us