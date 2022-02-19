The ROC's Alexander Bolshunov won the men's cross-country freestyle event on Saturday to capture his third gold and fifth overall medal at the Winter Olympics.

The event, which was originally a 50km race, was shortened to 30km and delayed by an hour due to weather conditions at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Bolshunov won the event in a time of 1:11:32.7, while the ROC's Ivan Yakimushkin earned silver in 1:11:38.2 and Norway's Simen Hegstad Krueger grabbed bronze (1:11:39.7).

Team USA's Scott Patterson finished in the event in eighth place with a time of 1:12.06.6.

Bolshunov now has won nine total Winter Olympic medals in his career -- three gold, four silver and two bronze.

He currently has the second most won gold medals at the Games after Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe with four in Biathlon.