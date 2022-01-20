Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA's Opening Ceremony Look for Winter Olympics

When Team USA marches into the Beijing National Stadium for the parade of nations at the 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony, they'll not only look stylish in their Ralph Lauren uniforms — but they'll be warm, too.

The uniforms, unveiled Thursday, features red boots and red fleece pants with predominantly navy jackets for female athletes and a mostly white look, with patches of red and blue, for the men. Both will be wearing navy knit beanies and gloves.

Their cinched jackets are infused with new heating technology called Intelligent Insulation, a layer of smart, honeycomb-like fabric that expands or contracts in response to temperature changes.

Ralph Lauren teamed up again with Skyscrape, the same textile innovation company that helped the fashion brand create Team USA's battery-powered warming outfits for the Pyeongchang Winter Games, to develop the fabric and look for 2022 Winter Olympics — but this time, without the use of a battery or wired technology.

The technology is also sustainable, according to Ralph Lauren, noting in a news release that the anorak is wearable almost year-round as it works for multiple temperatures.

"For the first time, you can have a singular item that provides incredible versatility and style, for a variety of temperatures, changing the way we can holistically think about the makeup of a consumer’s closet," said David Lauren, Chief Branding and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren.

The outfits, including the boots, were manufactured in the United States and include recycled polyester fiber made with post-consumer plastic bottles. Athletes will also be provided with masks to help guard against COVID-19 when they join the hundreds of Olympians from around the world on Feb. 4.

Ralph Lauren has been outfitting Team USA for summer and winter Games since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Jamie Anderson, Aja Evans, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who are sponsored by Ralph Lauren, unveil the company’s new outfits for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In October, the designer unveiled the closing ceremony looks for athletes. After the competition ends, Team USA athletes will be parading in a buffalo plaid hooded puffer jacket. The men will wear a white fleece pant and the women will don fleece-lined leggings in navy, along with gloves and sturdy boots. All items were also made domestically and with recycled polyester.

The opening ceremony parade outfits will be available for purchase online at Ralphlauren.com and in select Ralph Lauren stores starting on Jan. 20.

