Nathan Chen is known as the "Quad King" because he was the first figure skater to successfully complete five different "quad jumps" in competition.

On Friday, we put the 2022 Winter Olympic gold medalist to work and challenged him with pictures of other 'kings' to see how many he could identify.

On Thursday, Chen became the seventh American man to win a gold medal in Olympic figure skating with a world-record score of 332.60.

He also won a silver medal in the figure skating team event last week and a bronze medal in the team event in 2018 PyeongChang.

Chen, who is studying statistics and data science, is graduating from Yale University in 2024 according to a tweet from Yale Athletics.

The Bulldog has taken the past two years off to get ready for the Winter Olympics but will be returning to his academic regimen when he returns to the United States.