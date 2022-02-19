Philly's Sylvia Hoffman Wins Two-Woman Bobsled Bronze

Philadelphia’s own Sylvia Hoffman is now an Olympic medalist after capturing bronze in the two-woman bobsled event.

The Philly-born 32-year-old was making her debut after an unlikely path toward the sport. Yet, she and pilot Elena Myers Taylor, a four-time Olympian, snagged the final podium spot in Beijing as Meyers Taylor became the most decorated African American Winter Olympian with five medals.

Hoffman, an avowed Eagles fan who moved away from Philadelphia but still visits regularly and has family in the city, played a variety of sports growing up.

“Superwoman” played basketball in college. Afterward, she shifted toward weightlifting, trying – but failing – to make the Olympics in that sport.

It was only until she appeared on NBC’s “Next Olympic Hopeful” that Hoffman was discovered by U.S. Bobsledding in 2018. Hoffman took to the sport quickly, competing in both bobsled and skeleton.

On Saturday, her Olympic dream finally came true, and she won as a proud representative of Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia has always been in my heart, from the moment I was born to my years today,” Hoffman told NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle before the Games.

Perhaps now she’ll treat herself to some Ishkabibble’s, her favorite Philly cheesesteak spot.