US-Born Eileen Gu Wins Olympic Gold Medal for China in Women's Big Air

Eileen Gu’s face said it all. After delivering a massive third run in the final of the women’s freestyle Big Air contest, Gu had no doubt she belonged atop the podium.

Born and raised in San Francisco, Gu chose to represent China, her mother’s home country, in the Winter Olympics.

Gu’s first two runs earned her scores of 93.75 and 88.50, respectively, and put her in 3rd place heading into the final round. She then connected on a double cork 1620 to close with a 94.5 final run, overtaking Tess Ledeux of France, who won the silver, and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland, who took bronze.

Gu finished with a combined score of 188.25, .75 points ahead of Ledeax.

This was the first year Big Air skiing was contested at the Olympics. Snowboarding Big Air debuted in PyeongChang.

This was the first Olympic appearance for both Ledeux, 20, and Gu, 18. Gremaud, on the other hand, is familiar with Olympic hardware, having won silver in the slopestyle event in 2018.

Darian Stevens, the lone American representative in the finals, finished 11th with a total of 75 points. Teammates Marin Hamill, Maggie Voisin and Caroline Claire competed in the qualification round but did not finish in the top-12 to advance.

All these athletes are expected to complete in the slopestyle event. Qualification are set to begin Saturday at 9 p.m. EST, with final rounds to follow Sunday.