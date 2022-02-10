A Look at the Country of Azerbaijan at the Winter Olympics

The nation of Azerbaijan straddles both Asia and Europe and is being represented by two figure skaters at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Each country that competes at the Olympics has a designated three-letter abbreviation, Azerbaijan’s being AZE.

Azerbaijan's History at the Olympics

Azerbaijan has competed in the Olympics as an independent nation since 1996.

Between 2000 and 2016, Azerbaijan was one of only two nations to increase their medal count in each Olympic Games. While the nation has won 42 medals at the summer Olympics, Azerbaijan has yet to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

Meet Azerbaijan's Figure Skater Vladimir Litvintsev

Figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev is one of two Azerbaijani athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, alongside Ekaterina Ryabova. It is the 20-year-old’s first Olympics and he served as a flag bearer for his nation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Litvintsev placed 18th overall in men's singles figure skating after posting a personal best of 84.15 in the short program. He finished with a final score of 239.19 overall.