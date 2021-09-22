Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields Will Start Against Browns in Week 3

First-round QB gets first career start in tough road spot at Cleveland

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

Justin Fields will start for Bears against Browns in Week 3

The Justin Fields era is beginning... kind of.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns.

He also reiterated that Andy Dalton is still the starter when he is healthy. Dalton suffered a bone bruise against the Cincinnati Bengals that will keep him out in Week 3.

