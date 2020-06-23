Baseball's Back: Players Reporting to Camps After Reaching Deal With Owners

Major League Baseball players on Tuesday said they were reporting to training camp after reaching a deal to start the coronavirus-delayed 2020 season.

MLB had asked the union to respond by 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday as to whether players can report to training by July 1 and whether the players' association will agree on the operating manual of health and safety protocols. The schedule would start July 24 and would be the shortest since the National League's third season.

Spring training was suspended on March 12, two weeks ahead of scheduled openers, and the sides reverted to the familiar financial infighting that fractured the sport in the past. An initial deal March 26 called for players to receive prorated salaries and gave MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred power to set the schedule, but that agreement did not require MLB to play in ballparks without fans.

More bickering and turmoil lies ahead. Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 1, 2021, and the virus damaged the already deteriorated relationship and became just another of the financial issues that point toward a spring training lockout ahead of the 2022 season.

“If there’s going to be a fight the time for that fight is after the ’21 season when a new CBA is negotiated. 5 years of potential change,” Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted. “We’re doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last AT MOST 16 months.”

This dispute has played out following five straight years of relatively flat salaries, a failed grievance alleging the Chicago Cubs manipulated the service time of Kris Bryant to delay the free agency of the star third baseman and a still-pending grievance that some teams did not use revenue sharing money as the labor contract specified, part of the union’s claim teams are “tanking.”

Until now, the latest openers were on May 1 during five seasons in the 1800s, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but since 1900 it had been April 25 following the end of the 1994-95 strike. Players interrupted the 1981 season with a strike that started June 12, and the second half of a split season started on Aug. 10.