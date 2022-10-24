Barack Obama

Barack Obama Jokes About Not Wanting to Host Packers at White House

Obama invited the 1985 Bears to the White House in 2011 after reluctantly hosting the rival Packers

By Ryan Taylor

Obama jokes not wanting to host Packers at White House originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In October of 2011, then-President Barack Obama invited the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears to the White House for a visit. 

The '85 Bears trip to the White House was canceled due to the Challenger space shuttle tragedy. So, Obama invited them during his tenure in the White House. 

But, the Packers visited the White House months before the Bears for their Super Bowl win in 2011. Did Obama invite the Bears in spite of the Packers' visit?

"It was hard having the Packers and having to be nice to them," Obama said on the Manningcast. 

The former President is a true Chicagoan. He's an avid Bears and sports fan. With that, he's a known anti-fan of the Packers. 

He mentioned his non-native to Chicago during the broadcast. The President was born in Hawaii and went to several universities including Colombia University, Occidental University and Harvard Law. 

It wasn't until 1985 that he moved to Chicago. He worked for a fellowship with the University of Chicago Law School and was eventually the Illinois state senator. After, he became President of the United States. 

But, most importantly, he is a Bears fan.

