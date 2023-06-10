Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo's late push earns win in 155th Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo had 7-1 opening odds to win at Belmont Park on Saturday

By Sanjesh Singh

The third and final jewel of the 2023 Triple Crown series has been won by Arcangelo.

Arcangelo won the 155th Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Belmont, N.Y., in the 1 1/2 mile race, the longest of the Triple Crown series.

Arcangelo will collect $900,000 in prize money for finishing first. The total purse for the race was $1.5 million, the same amount as the Preakness.

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby to kick off the Triple Crown series while National Treasure won the 148th Preakness Stakes in the second jewel.

This story will be updated...

