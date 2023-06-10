Arcangelo's late push earns win in 155th Belmont Stakes

The third and final jewel of the 2023 Triple Crown series has been won by Arcangelo.

Arcangelo won the 155th Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Belmont, N.Y., in the 1 1/2 mile race, the longest of the Triple Crown series.

Congrats to the 155th Belmont Stakes winner, (3) Arcangelo!! pic.twitter.com/KBkVE4qwwF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 10, 2023

Arcangelo will collect $900,000 in prize money for finishing first. The total purse for the race was $1.5 million, the same amount as the Preakness.

Mage won the 2023 Kentucky Derby to kick off the Triple Crown series while National Treasure won the 148th Preakness Stakes in the second jewel.

This story will be updated...