Angels' Trout on Paternity List Ahead of Couple's 1st Child

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, July 26, 2020.
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which is due on Monday. Trout, a South Jersey native who turns 29 on Aug. 7, initially expressed reservations about playing the season due to the coronavirus pandemic when players started summer camp workouts but was pleased with how the Angels were trying to keep players healthy.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said that Trout informed him before Wednesday's game that it was possible he would be leaving. Maddon also said after Thursday's 8-5 loss to Seattle that he had not heard if the baby was born.

The power-hitting outfielder batted .292 with a home run and four RBIs in Los Angeles' first six games.

The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller to take Trout's roster spot. Brian Goodwin moved from right to center field and will bat second, which is Trout's usual spot in the lineup.

