Angel Reese does something no other player in WNBA history has done before

The rookie forward is having an incredible season so far.

By Alex Shapiro

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese has done something that no other player in WNBA history has ever done before.

With an offensive rebound and layup in the third quarter of Thursday’s game against the Dallas Wings, Reese became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a double-double in seven consecutive games.

Reese finished the game with a whopping 16 points and 18 rebounds as the Sky ended their four-game losing streak with an 83-72 over the Wings.

Reese has come into her own at the professional level over the past month. Since June 1, she’s averaged 13.4 points per game with 12.8 rebounds.

Over the full season, Reese leads all rookies with 10.8 rebounds per game. Her Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso is second with 6.9 rebounds per game. Reese also leads all rookies with 1.9 steals per game. Her 12.4 points per game rank second among all WNBA rookies, trailing only Caitlin Clark, who’s averaging 16.3 points this year.

Here are five things to know about Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese.
