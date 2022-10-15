Andrew Wiggins Signs Reported Four-Year, $109M Warriors Contract Extension

Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday.

Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a multiyear contract extension.

Warriors sign Andrew Wiggins to multi-year contract extension:

Officially official

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews first reported, citing Wiggins' agents, that the extension is worth $109 million over four years.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Wiggins is now tied to the Warriors for five-years, $143 million.

Extensions for Poole and Wiggins were two of the Warriors' biggest priorities this offseason after each played important roles in Golden State's fourth NBA championship in eight seasons.

As The Athletic's Anthony Slater pointed out, Wiggins will take a salary cut with this extension, dropping him from $33.6 million to $24 million to $26 million in the first two years of the contract. He'll also have a player option in the final year.

Andrew Wiggins is taking a salary cut on a four-year, $109 million extension to stay with the Warriors. He's making $33.6 million this season. It'll drop to $24.3 million, $26.3 million in first/second year of new deal. Warriors gave him player option in final year of extension.

With Wiggins now under contract for four additional seasons, the Warriors' offseason checklist is complete, just days ahead of their 2022-23 season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18.

Wiggins joined the Warriors in a Feb. 6, 2020 trade that sent D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first-round draft pick that Golden State also received in that deal turned into Jonathan Kuminga (No. 7 in 2021), who dazzled in his rookie season and also appears to be a big part of the Warriors' future.

Wiggins, 27, has averaged 18 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 156 games over two-plus seasons with the Warriors. His two best field-goal shooting seasons (47.7 percent in 2020-21 and 46.6 percent in 2021-22) came with the team, and his lock-down defense earned him the nickname Two-Way Wiggs.