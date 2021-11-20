Amazing last-second goal helps Union advance in MLS playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

In soccer, there are goals, and there are golazos.

Jakob Glesnes’ effort Saturday evening qualifies as the latter.

The Union and New York Red Bulls played through 120 minutes of soccer without any scoring. A series of penalty kicks seemed to be on the table to determine who advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

But in the 123rd minute, Union midfielder Jose Martinez played a ball into the box. The ball was cleared to Glesnes, who found himself alone, 25 yards from goal, and the defender let loose a wonderstrike that beat Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel cleanly to his left.

NEVER TOO LATE pic.twitter.com/VnbipF1kAJ — x - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) November 20, 2021

A bullet in the game’s final moments to send the Union to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Glesnes is in his second year with the Union, and tonight’s goal was his third. This young man seems to have a flair for absolute rockets.

Last March, he sizzled a free kick from distance to help the Union earn a 3-3 draw with LAFC.

Back in June, he cashed against Atlanta United, from virtually the same exact spot, in extra time in a 2-2 draw.

Saturday night's goal, while similar, was far bigger.

Glesnes and Co. will advance to face the winner of Nashville and Orlando, who play Tuesday.