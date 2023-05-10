All-NBA Teams 2022-23: Here Are the First, Second and Third Teams

Here are the three All-NBA teams for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022-23 All-NBA teams were released on Wednesday and some players picked up more than just bragging rights.

Headlining the All-NBA First Team are MVP Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. This marks the fifth All-NBA and second First Team nod for Embiid. Meanwhile, this is Antetokounmpo's seventh All-NBA nod and his fifth consecutive First Team selection.

They're joined by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. This is the third and fourth time on the All-NBA Team for Tatum and Doncic, respectively.

2022-23 All-NBA teams:



1st: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo



2nd: Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown



3rd: Damian Lillard, De'Aaron Fox, LeBron James, Julius Randle, Domantas Sabonis — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 10, 2023

Gilgeous-Alexander is the lone debutante, capping off a breakout fifth season in the league. After not even garnering a vote last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City to the NBA Play-In Tournament, exceeding nearly every expectation set by most NBA observers. His 31.4 points per game were good for fourth in the league.

The All-NBA Second Team features four players currently lighting up the postseason -- Golden State's Stephen Curry, Miami's Jimmy Butler, Denver's Nikola Jokic and Boston's Jaylen Brown. Curry, Butler and Jokic -- who finished second in the MVP vote -- have all been named to at least five All-NBA teams. Brown, on the other hand, is making his debut alongside Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell.

The All-NBA Third Team is heavily based on the West Coast. Sacramento Kings teammates De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis followed up their All-Star debuts with their first-ever All-NBA selections. They're joined by Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

This was the record-19th All-NBA nod for James, four more than the next closest player -- Kobe Bryant.

What do players get by being named to the All-NBA team?

Bragging rights and personal pride certainly play a part, but these selections can also carry weight for a player's future prospects. Earning a spot on one of the three teams can contribute to a player's overall legacy and improve their case for a spot in the Hall of Fame.

More objectively, however, some players see a major payday as a result of being named to one of the three teams.

The player who probably gains the most is Tatum. The 25-year-old is still one year short of the seven-season tenure necessary to be eligible for a supermax contract, but by making his second straight All-NBA team he now meets the requirement of two All-NBA teams in three years when it comes times to sign a five-year, $318 million extension in the summer of 2024.

Tatum isn't the only member of the Celtics seeing dollar signs after Wednesday's announcement. Brown is now eligible to sign a five-year designated veteran extension next summer worth $295 million.

On the flip side, four other players who were in contention for a spot on an All-NBA team lost out on a contract increase -- Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Zion Williamson and Pascal Siakam.

Who votes on All-NBA?

The voting panel is made up of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, each of whom selects two guards, two forwards and a center for each of the three teams.