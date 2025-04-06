Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin asked Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for memento after record-breaking goal

Ovechkin scored a historic goal against Sorokin and then asked his fellow Russian for a keepsake.

By Mike Gavin

Alex Ovechkin wanted to keep the hockey stick used when he scored his record-breaking goal.

No, not that stick.

Not the one he used to fire a one-timer past New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin for his 895th career goal, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals scored record during the Washington Capitals’ 4-1 loss Sunday.

He wanted the stick used by Sorokin, his fellow Russian.  

“I tell him right away I need that stick,” Ovechkin said after the game.

So, Sorokin not only gave up a historic goal, but also his stick.

Ovechkin scored the record breaker on the power-play with 12:34 remaining in the second period. He received a pass from Tom Wilson at the top of the left circle and fired past Sorokin for a goal that rewrote the history books.

Ovechkin and Sorokin embraced on the ice when the game was paused for a ceremony.

“Thank you, Ilya Sorokin, for letting me score 895,” Ovechkin said during the ceremony. “I love you, brother.”

Asked about Ovechkin’s comment by reporters after the game, Sorokin joked, “It’s okay. Anytime.”

Sorokin later personally delivered the stick to the Capitals’ locker room and posed for a picture with Ovechkin and Gretzky.

Ovechkin was asked what Sorokin asked for in return.

“He didn't ask me,” Ovechkin said.  

Sorokin didn’t get any mementos, but he did get a victory.

Ovechkin had not scored in three previous games against Sorokin, a 29-year-old in his fifth NHL season. With the record-breaking goal, Ovechkin made his countryman the 183rd different goaltender he has scored on.

“I can say it was the first time in my life we stopped game for how many minutes and stay and play after this," Sorokin said. "It’s a big moment for all the hockey world. Congrats to Ovi and his family. Big player and it’s an unbelievable achievement.”

And for Ovechkin, who now owns a cherished record, the stick he used to obtain it, and the stick that was unable to prevent it.

"It’s kind of a historical moment," Ovechkin said. "A Russian scored against a Russian and set the record. It’s pretty cool. He’s such a great kid. My kids love him. It’s a tremendous moment, it’s a tremendous day for hockey, and that's good.”

