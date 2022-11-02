Albert Pujols signs papers, making retirement official originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols has officially dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s -- or I guess dotted the j’s and crossed the t’s in the case of his signature -- on an illustrious 22-year career in the MLB. The 42-year-old slugger handed in his retirement papers to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

For those wondering whether Albert Pujols’ amazing second half might tempt him to return in 2023, he officially signed his retirement papers with the Cardinals today, per source. Next stop: Cooperstown. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 31, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pujols spent the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis, winning two World Series rings for the Cardinals in 2006 and 2011. Ahead of the 2012 regular season, the Dominican first baseman signed a 10-year, $240 million with the Los Angeles Angeles.

Pujols' time in the major leagues seemingly came to an end midway through the 2021 regular season when the Angels unceremoniously cut him in favor of first baseman Jared Walsh and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

He briefly found a home 30 miles north with the Dodgers, before returning to St. Louis on a one-year deal to commence his farewell tour.

That one year ended up being far more than a ceremonial tour. Pujols proved he still had some magic at 42 years old as he posted some of his best numbers in nearly a decade.

His 24 home runs brought his career total to 703, placing him in elite company as a member of the 700-homer club. Pujols is ending his career fourth all-time, trailing only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

While his retirement has been long anticipated, Monday’s announcement made it official.

Pujols -- an 11-time All-Star and three-time NL MVP -- has long been considered a lock for the Hall of Fame, it was only a matter of when he would finally hang up the bats. With the official paperwork submitted, he’s eligible in 2028.