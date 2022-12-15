Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement' Shoe Finally Returns in 2023

Nike reimagines 2023’s Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ release with vintage look originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s been a long time, but sneaker aficionados are finally going to get the chance to grab a pair of the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” shoes next March.

The “White Cement” colorway is one of the most cherished and coveted Air Jordan 3 sneaker styles among fans. The “Reimagined” take on this upcoming release features an aged, vintage look that is coming off of the Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” release back in November. That shoe was also part of Nike’s “Reimagined” series.

The shoe features a yellowed appearance on the midsole and heel, giving it an old-school vibe. Air Jordan made sure to stamp the beloved “Nike Air” branding on the heel panel to seal a true original look. Jordan Brand even went the extra mile with their shoe box design for this release. The shoe box itself sports a worn and torn appearance as if it originally came from the 1988 release.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

As we get set to close 2022, this shoe is going to be one of the most anticipated drops of the new year. It may very well be the best shoe of 2023. The Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined” release will come on the heels of the shoe’s 35th anniversary.

Reimagined Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” 🚩 pic.twitter.com/0AOsyUG03C — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) December 15, 2022

When do the Air Jordan 3 'White Cement Reimagined' release?

The shoes have been given an official release of March 11, 2023. They are expected to drop in full family sizing (sizes from toddlers to men). They’re also expected to follow the recent Air Jordan 3 release price tag of $210.

What do the Air Jordan 3 'White Cement Reimagined' look like?

Check out the glam shots from Sneaker News (via zSneakerHeadz on Twitter) styling the upcoming March release:

Is the Air Jordan 3 Reimagined "White Cement" a must cop?



📷: @zSneakerHeadz pic.twitter.com/ec4jTC1TcQ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 27, 2022

When did the original Air Jordan 3 'White Cement' release?

The iconic Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” shoe first released way back in 1988. Michael Jordan famously wore these in the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk contest. Those that were lucky enough to witness this either in person or on TV saw Jordan flying from the foul line (or just about) to secure the win over Hawks’ legend Dominique Wilkins. To this day, that dunk is considered one of the best moments in basketball history and a true pivotal moment for the Air Jordan sneaker brand.

It’s certainly going to be one of the hottest and most anticipated releases of 2023.