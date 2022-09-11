nfl

Aaron Rodgers Throws First Pick Against NFC North Opponent Since 2019

Rodgers had went 395 passes without an interception against the division

By Sanjesh Singh

Aaron Rodgers has finally thrown an interception against an NFC North opponent. 

Just before halftime of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings contest on Sunday, Rodgers took a shot deep down the field, but his pass thrown under pressure was picked by safety Harrison Smith. 

Since the start of 2020, Rodgers had thrown 38 consecutive touchdowns against NFC North teams without an interception, which was the longest streak in NFL history. He had attempted 395 passes in that span.  

Prior to Smith’s pick, Rodgers did not throw an interception against a divisional opponent since Dec. 29, 2019, when the Packers narrowly beat the Detroit Lions 23-20. 

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye had the honors of being the last NFC North defender to get a pick off Rodgers, which also came on a go route down the field. 

The Chicago Bears, fresh off a win over the San Francisco 49ers, will head to Lambeau Field to face Rodgers in Week 2.

