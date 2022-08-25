Aaron Nola delivers a gem as Phillies sweep Reds to go season-high 15 over .500 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On a day when the Phillies sent another important pitcher to the injured list, Aaron Nola took the ball and made everything OK.

The right-hander pitched one of the best games of his career and Kyle Schwarber pounded his National League-leading 35th home run as the Phillies completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a 4-0 win Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The victory improved the Phillies to a season-high 15 games over .500 and 48-26 under manager Rob Thomson.

The Phillies were 22-29 when Thomson took over for Joe Girardi on June 3. In his first meeting with the struggling group, Thomson told the club to focus on getting to .500.

They got there.

Then the focus became getting to five games over .500.

Then 10.

Then 15.

Now, the Phillies are there, sitting nicely on the NL playoff grid, in control of the second wild-card spot, 2 ½ games up on San Diego and four up on Milwaukee.

There are 37 games remaining in the regular season. And even though the schedule will bring them another also-ran on Friday night – the Pittsburgh Pirates bring a 47-77 record to town – the Phils do have challenges.

After losing closer Seranthony Dominguez to triceps tendinitis early in the week, the Phils lost top starter Zack Wheeler to forearm tendinitis on Thursday. Neither injury is considered serious and both pitchers are expected back in early September. But until they are on the mound looking like their old selves, concern is reasonable. After all, Dominguez and Wheeler are two of the team’s most indispensable talents.

At least the club has some experience surviving the loss of key players. The Phillies went 32-20 without Bryce Harper, who will come off the injured list and be the team’s designated hitter in Friday night’s opener against the Pirates.

Nola rebounded from a poor outing against the Mets (he gave up five runs in five innings in a 7-2 loss) his last time out and held the lowly Reds (48-75) to five hits on his way to his third career shutout and second of nine innings. Nola walked none and struck out 11. He had everything going. He threw 101 pitches and got 16 swings and misses. When it was over, the smallish but very appreciative crowd of 21,123 saluted him with a standing ovation.

With J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm getting the night off, the Phillies’ offense was not exactly robust. Schwarber clubbed a solo homer to center in the third inning and Edmundo Sosa, who started at third in place of Bohm, drove in three runs with a sacrifice fly and a base hit. Sosa has proven quite valuable since being acquired from St. Louis before the trade deadline. Schwarber has been valuable since Day 1, perhaps the team’s most valuable player. His homer traveled 451 feet. It was the longest hit by any player at Citizens Bank Park this year and the second-longest by Schwarber this season after his gargantuan 468-foot blast April 20 in Colorado.

