‘Broken From Top to Bottom:’ Seth Joyner and Barrett Brooks Torch Eagles for Pathetic Loss to Dolphins

Philadelphia fans tuned in to Eagles Postgame Live on Sunday evening expecting to see an animated and angry Seth Joyner rip apart the Birds for their pathetic showing down in Miami in a 37-31 loss to the Dolphins.

What we were treated to was almost worse.

Resignation.

"I'm calm today," Joyner said. "Even-keeled. My emotions are in check because my expectations are nothing any longer for this football team. They're broken. They're flawed from top to bottom. They've been broken and flawed since training camp started and the decision was made to hold everybody out and get everybody ready. Nonsense."

"Things are the way they are because they didn't respect Ryan Fitzpatrick."

The anger on the postgame show was not absent however. Former offensive lineman Barrett Brooks brought plenty of it on Sunday.

He called the Eagles' decision to abandon the run against the poor Dolphins' run defense a "travesty."

Doug Pederson gave the Dolphins credit in his postgame gaggle with the media, calling Miami a good team following the loss.

Brooks wasn't having it.

"There's no way the Miami Dolphins were a good football team. You got your ass kicked by a bad football team," Brooks said of Pederson's Eagles. "They have nothing over there in Miami. They traded it all for draft picks."

"There has to be accountability," Joyner added. "Doug can't continually talk about discipline and the mistakes they made. Players only fix their deficiencies because you hold them accountable. I'm not saying he needs to blast his players but there's no anger, there's no being upset about the product you and your players put out on the field."

