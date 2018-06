OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors led the entire way and trounced the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Sunday evening at Oracle Arena.

The Warriors now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

