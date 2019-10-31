WWE Hosts Saudi Arabia's First Women's Wrestling Match - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WWE Hosts Saudi Arabia's First Women's Wrestling Match

"I couldn't stop smiling when this was announced. When I speak about women driving, or even just sharing space with men, these are rights that didn't exist when I was growing up," tweeted WWE's first Saudi Arabian Wrestler Mansoor Al-Shehail

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    In this Oct. 11, 2019, photo, World Wrestling Entertainment logos appear on screens before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) held the first women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, NBC News reported.

    The contest featured two WWE super stars: Lacey Evans and Natalya. Evans is a U.S. Marine veteran while Natalya is a Canadian-American two-time Women's Champion in WWE. The two athletes battled it out in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, and Natalya emerged victorious.

    Both Evans and Natalya were required to wear body suits to cover their arms and legs instead of fighting in the more revealing gear that they would normally wear when competing in the U.S.

    Saudi Arabia has attempted to rebrand its image as one of the world's most oppressive countries for women by introducing reforms in recent years.

      

