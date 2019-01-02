WWE Hall Of Famer 'Mean Gene' Okerlund Dies at 76

Gene "Mean Gene" Okerlund speaks during the WWE Hall of Fame Induction at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Saturday, April 5, 2014.

WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the interviewer known to a legion of wrestling fans as "Mean Gene" when he came to prominence along with professional wrestling in the mid 80's, has died at 76 according to the WWE.

In a statement announcing his passing the WWE recounted Okerlund, dubbed “Mean Gene” fellow Minnesotan, Jesse “The Body” Ventura, first came to prominence by interviewing the greatest stars of the AWA, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan. It was in 1984 that Okerlund made the move to WWE becoming a staple on national cable television by continuing to interview the biggest names in sports-entertainment like Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and many more.

In 1993, Okerlund joined WCW as lead interviewer continuing to interview legends of the sport.

As news of his passing spread fans and friends of the hall of famer expressed their condolences across social media.