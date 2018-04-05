EDITOR'S NOTE: Watch live coverage of the parade in this story or on NBC10 starting at 11 a.m.

Philly sports fans could get used to all these victory parades.

Thursday at 11 a.m. the Villanova men's basketball team began its parade through Center City Philadelphia to celebrate their second NCAA national championship in three years.

The Wildcats parade takes the champs down Market Street from 20th Street to Philadelphia City Hall.

Once at City Hall, a huge pep rally will take place at Dilworth Park. The city estimates the rally will begin around 11:45 a.m. and wrap up around 12:30 p.m.

Expect to see plenty of those current students among the alumns and fans in Center City Thursday. Villanova has canceled class so students can attend the parade.



On Monday, the Wildcats dominated Michigan, 79-62, to claim the NCAA championship. It was a fitting end to their romp through March Madness; Villanova won all six games by double digits.

The only other teams to do so: Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009).

"What's better than this?" coach Jay Wright said to crowds of cheering students Tuesday as the team returned to campus.

This is the second victory parade that the city has hosted in two months. The Eagles Super Bowl victory parade was held Feb. 8. It is also the third Nova victory parade following 1985 and 2016.

