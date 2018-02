USA bobsledders Aja Evans, Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs and Jamie Greubel Poser each gave a story about how bobsled got its name. Three of them are false. Can you identify the real story? (Published 3 hours ago)

USA bobsledders Aja Evans, Elana Meyers Taylor, Lauren Gibbs and Jamie Greubel Poser each gave a story about how bobsled got its name. See More