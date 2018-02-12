Adam Rippon, a 28-year-old figure skater from Scranton, Pennsylvania, is known for his flashy moves and even flashier personality. And his first Olympic appearance didn't disappoint.
Rippon's near-flawless performance in the free skate helped Team U.S.A. earn a bronze medal Sunday night.
Not only does Rippon excel on the ice, but this 5-foot-6 skater has a larger-than-life personality. His Instagram account is filled with countless sassy poses and snarky captions.
Check out some of his fiercest posts here:
1. Haters Make Him Famous
Rippon can't help but give a shout out to his haters for motivating him to get where he is today.
2. Major Olympic Mood
See the Olympic skater strike a pose.
3. No One Rocks a Tank Top like He Does
Especially one with black sparkles.
4. Self Love is Important
Rippon won't even leave his healing crystals behind.
5. A Message to His Competitors
No one is on his level.
6. Serving Looks on the Beach
Fierce is a dish best served hot.
7. Sassy and Bold
Rippon giving the people what they want: Sass.