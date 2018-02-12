7 Times U.S. Figure Skater Adam Rippon Was Hella Fierce on Instagram - NBC 10 Philadelphia
WATCH LIVE: 
Snowboarding, Skiing at Olympics
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device.

7 Times U.S. Figure Skater Adam Rippon Was Hella Fierce on Instagram

By Franki Rudnesky

Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		2439
    2
    Germany    		4127
    3
    Netherlands    		3227
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    7 Times U.S. Figure Skater Adam Rippon Was Hella Fierce on Instagram
    Getty Images
    PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Figure skater Adam Rippon poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    Adam Rippon, a 28-year-old figure skater from Scranton, Pennsylvania, is known for his flashy moves and even flashier personality. And his first Olympic appearance didn't disappoint.

    Rippon's near-flawless performance in the free skate helped Team U.S.A. earn a bronze medal Sunday night.

    Not only does Rippon excel on the ice, but this 5-foot-6 skater has a larger-than-life personality. His Instagram account is filled with countless sassy poses and snarky captions.

    Check out some of his fiercest posts here:

    1. Haters Make Him Famous

    Rippon can't help but give a shout out to his haters for motivating him to get where he is today.

    2. Major Olympic Mood

    See the Olympic skater strike a pose.

     

    Mood ����‍♂️

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    3. No One Rocks a Tank Top like He Does

    Especially one with black sparkles. 

     

    Wow! Still can’t believe that I invented the tank top.

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    4. Self Love is Important

    Rippon won't even leave his healing crystals behind.

     

    Me with the love of my life (myself)

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    5. A Message to His Competitors

    No one is on his level.

     

    Me waiting for you to get on my level

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    6. Serving Looks on the Beach

    Fierce is a dish best served hot.

     

    Got lost on my way to the rink ��: @proluca

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    7. Sassy and Bold

    Rippon giving the people what they want: Sass.

     

    Giving the people what they want ����#FinTrophy17

    A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices