PARK CITY, UT - SEPTEMBER 25: Figure skater Adam Rippon poses for a portrait during the Team USA Media Summit ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games on September 25, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Adam Rippon, a 28-year-old figure skater from Scranton, Pennsylvania, is known for his flashy moves and even flashier personality. And his first Olympic appearance didn't disappoint.

Rippon's near-flawless performance in the free skate helped Team U.S.A. earn a bronze medal Sunday night.

Not only does Rippon excel on the ice, but this 5-foot-6 skater has a larger-than-life personality. His Instagram account is filled with countless sassy poses and snarky captions.

Check out some of his fiercest posts here:

1. Haters Make Him Famous

Rippon can't help but give a shout out to his haters for motivating him to get where he is today.

The REAL one for I did for TV says “my mom” but, like, I needed this one for myself because it was the first thing that actually popped in my head and I thought I was so funny. A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Feb 4, 2018 at 11:26pm PST

2. Major Olympic Mood

See the Olympic skater strike a pose.

Mood ����‍♂️ A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Dec 29, 2017 at 10:43am PST

3. No One Rocks a Tank Top like He Does

Especially one with black sparkles.

Wow! Still can’t believe that I invented the tank top. A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

4. Self Love is Important

Rippon won't even leave his healing crystals behind.

Me with the love of my life (myself) A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Nov 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

5. A Message to His Competitors

No one is on his level.

Me waiting for you to get on my level A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

6. Serving Looks on the Beach

Fierce is a dish best served hot.

Got lost on my way to the rink ��: @proluca A post shared by Adam Rippon (@adaripp) on Dec 17, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

7. Sassy and Bold

Rippon giving the people what they want: Sass.

