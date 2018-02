Super Bowl LII may be many, many miles away from the Linc, but you would never know it by the sound of the crowd.

Before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium, retired Eagels great Brian Westbrook asked Eagles fans to let the world know that Philadelphia is in the house.

Westbrook started singing "Fly Eagles Fly" and quickly all you could hear is the deafening roar of the Eagles fight song. Just listen:



Just wait until kickoff happens.