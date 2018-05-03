What Would You Name Your Racehorse? Try Our Name Generator - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Watch the Kentucky Derby live on NBC on May 5. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET

What Would You Name Your Racehorse? Try Our Name Generator

Would your horse be more of a Laser Dad or a Night Doctor?

By Emilie Mutert

Published 2 hours ago

    Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images
    Good Magic strikes a pose at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2018, in Louisville, Ky.

    Billionaires seem to have all the fun, with their boats and their racehorses. And, as if that weren’t fun enough, they get to come up with whimsical names for the boats and horses, like “Vitamin Sea” and “Maythehorsebewithyou.”

    But just because they’re absurdly wealthy doesn’t mean billionaires don’t have to play by the rules, at least when it comes to naming racehorses.

    All racehorses must be officially registered by name with The Jockey Club to run in competition, and the club does not make exceptions to its rules. First of all, there’s a character limit: no more than 18, including spaces. Second, names cannot be in any way vulgar or offensive.

    From that point, owners are free to choose whatever name they want. Except — the name has to be unique; meaning, it can’t match any of the names in the Jockey Club’s racehorse registry database. According to the club registrar, at any given time there are about 450,000 active names in the database — so owners have to get creative.

    Some take inspiration from the horse’s pedigree, while some make it more personal, naming the horse after something special to the owner: a favorite place, a treasured memory or the nickname of a close relative.

    To help you get started choosing a name for your racehorse, this short quiz will generate a name based on some of your favorite things. Unfortunately, the quiz does not generate the money you’ll need to actually buy a racehorse, but it’s always nice to have a horse name idea in your back pocket, just in case you ever need it.

    Interactive: Nelson Hsu, Nina Lin/NBC
    Copy: Emilie Mutert/NBC

      

