Tom Brady Reacts to Release of Antonio Brown, Calls Situation 'Difficult'

Some New England Patriots fans say Antonio Brown was a member of the team for 11 days too long.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Monday reacted to the release of embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown, calling the situation "difficult," according to a report.

"I do have a lot of personal feelings, none of which I really care to share," Brady said on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," according to NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "That's about it. It's a difficult situation. That's kinda how I feel."

The remarks came a day after Brown, in a Twitter rant, vowed to never play in the National Football League again and took a parting shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In the interview, Brady spoke at length about how he wants the best for his teammates.

"I care deeply about my teammates," Brady said, according to NBC Sports Boston. "I've had a lot of teammates over the years, so you invest not just your head, but your heart. You invest your soul. That's what makes a great team. That's what makes a great brotherhood.

"So, I think the endearing trait about sports for me is the relationships I get to build, because they're very meaningful. That's at the heart, philosophically, of my life. It's really about great relationships and seeing guys from all different backgrounds. I think it brings all of us together in so many ways."

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Brown — who was released amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct — suggested he was treated unfairly and that owners wield too much power.

"Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable," Brown tweeted.

Brown was due to be paid $5 million by the Patriots Monday, had he not been released, NBC Sports Boston reported. It would have been the first installment of his $9 million signing bonus. There's a report that Brown and the NFL Players Association will file a grievance against the Pats for withholding the signing bonus.

The embattled wide receiver took aim at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a separate tweet.

"Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly," Brown wrote in a tweet that was later taken down.

In February, Kraft was charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. The charges were filed following a massive investigation into prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter and several other Florida locations.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges. He also issued a public apology.

The Twitter rant followed the Patriots announcement Friday that they had released Brown after the wide receiver had played just one game with the team.

"The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown," the team said in a statement. "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown's short time with the team — he was signed two weeks ago — was marked by controversy, including a civil lawsuit filed in federal court accusing him of rape. Brown has denied that allegation.

The team's decision to part ways with Brown came after a report that the player sent "intimidating" text messages to one of his accusers, which reportedly "enraged" Kraft.