Chloe Kim wiped away a tear as she stood on the podium after winning a gold medal in the women's halfpipe. John Landsteiner of the U.S. men's curling team thanked Mr. T after winning gold. David Wise, gold medalist in men's skiing halfpipe, invited his kids onto the podium, then posted a video.

The reactions of athletes winning a gold medal at the Olympics represent some of the best moments at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"I hate crying but I'll give myself a pass for this one," Kim wrote in the caption to the post-gold photo collage, which including her wiping away a tear. "Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold."

During the U.S. curling team's run to America's first ever curling gold medal, the team picked up an unexpected fan: Mr. T. Before the gold medal match against Sweden, Mr. T called the team and gave them a pep talk.

Landsteiner's first tweet following the gold win was: "Thank you @MrT!!!!"

Three-time Olympian Shaun White's comeback success in Pyeongchang after failing to medal four years ago in Sochi was highly anticipated. After his gold medal performance, White posted just three words to Twitter plus emoticons, "WE DID IT"

Wise shared the podium with his children after taking the gold medal in ski halfpipe for the second consecutive Olympics. Wise posted a video to Twitter of his two children joining him on the podium as he held his skis and the American flag.





Hilary Knight of the women's hockey team helped to end America's 20 year drought from hockey gold after beating Canada. Knight posted a selfie with her teammate and medal, and other photos, to celebrate.





After winning gold in the giant slalom, Mikaela Shiffrin shared what she was thinking as she smiled for the cameras. She posted a Getty image of herself holding the American flag and tweeted: "Stars in the right hand, stripes in the left.. make sure it’s right side up.."

Red Gerard, who won the United States' first gold medal of the games in snowboarding slopestyle, posted about his feelings on Instagram following the awards ceremony: "The last 24 hours have been so much more amazing than I can even explain. Speechless. Olympic �� BABY."