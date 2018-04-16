Tens of Thousands Participating in 122nd Boston Marathon

While there is no known threat, city officials plan to have 5,000 uniformed and undercover police officers, drones, bomb-sniffing dogs and trucks blocking some streets around the Boston Marathon route.

An estimated 30,000 athletes from all over the world are participating in Monday's 122nd running of the Boston Marathon.

Athletes began the 26.2-mile course in Hopkinton and will travel through 8 communities before finishing on Boston's Boylston Street. The course is considered among the most challenging in the world, with the dreaded Heartbreak Hill at mile 20.5.





Mobility impaired athletes began the race at 8:40 a.m., followed by the men's and women's push-rim wheelchair at 9:02 a.m. Women's elite runners just got underway, and the elite men are scheduled to start around 10 a.m.

Spectators planning to cheer runners on along the route are being asked to leave certain items home by both the Boston Athletic Association and city officials:

Do not bring backpacks, coolers, or over-the-shoulder bags.

Do not bring glass bottles or containers that hold more than one liter of liquid.

Do not bring sticks, poles, props that could be used as a weapon.

Do carry your possessions in clear plastic bags.

Do not fly drones over the race course or spectator area.

Security has been tightened along the course since 2013, when bombs planted near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

About 5,000 uniformed and undercover police officers, drones, bomb-sniffing dogs and trucks blocking some streets are just some of the security measures that will be used to protect runners and spectators at the marathon.

While there is no known threat, Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said authorities do not want to get complacent.

"As people come to the marathon, they're gonna see a heavy presence of uniformed officers. We're gonna have a lot of undercover officers," Evans said. "There is currently no threat to our marathon on Monday so we anticipate, other than the weather, we anticipate a great day."

Due to many street closures and parking restrictions, participants are urged to take the MBTA if they plan to watch the athletes. According to Boston city officials, the following streets will be closed to traffic until 7 p.m:

Charles Street, adjacent to the Boston Common will close at 5 a.m.

Boylston Street, Hereford Street to Arlington Street will close at 6 a.m.

All streets east of Massachusetts Avenue and Massachusetts Turnpike exit 22 will close at 8 a.m.

All streets west of Massachusetts Avenue in the Kenmore Square Audubon Circle area will close at 8 a.m.

All streets in the Brighton area leading to the route will close at 8:30 a.m.

Boylston Street is not expected to reopen until 8 p.m.