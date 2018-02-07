 Team USA by the Numbers - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Super Bowl Victory Parade Details
OLY-PHILLY
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang

Every moment. Every medal. On every device. Beginning Feb. 8.

Team USA by the Numbers

By Nina Lin

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

The largest U.S. athlete delegation in Winter Olympics history is headed out to Pyeongchang to bring back the gold. See the youngest, oldest, newest and most decorated athletes headed to South Korea this winter for the 2018 games.
More Photo Galleries
Rowdy Fans Hit the Streets After Eagles Super Bowl Win
Actress Natalie Wood's Death Remains Mystery 36 Years Later
Connect With Us
AdChoices