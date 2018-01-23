Your Eagles Super Bowl Schedule

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles holds the George Halas Trophy after his team defeated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 38-7. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles have a busy schedule heading into Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

The birds will practice in Philadelphia before flying out to Minnesota for the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Here is the schedule each day. We will try to bring you as many news conferences as possible on the NBC10 app:

Wednesday, Jan. 24: Eagles Return to Practice

Eagles players will be made available to speak after the team practices for the first time since beating the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. The NovaCare Complex practices could focus on the game plan against the Patriots.

Thursday, Jan. 25: Practice Day 2, Pederson Speaks

Practice at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia continues. Head coach Doug Pederson is set to speak at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 26: Practice Day 3

A third day of mostly closed practices in South Philly. Players will be made available to speak in the locker room.

Saturday, Jan. 27: Practice Day 4, Super Bowl Experience Opens

The Eagles will spend one last day preparing in South Philadelphia with a likely walkthrough-style practice. This will be the last time this season the Eagles take to the practice field at the NovaCare Complex. Players will be made available to speak in the locker room.

Meanwhile in Minneapolis, the Super Bowl Experience opens. “Super Bowl Experience is the most exciting continuous event surrounding Super Bowl LII – pro football's interactive theme park offering participatory games, youth football clinics, merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa and autograph sessions from NFL players and Legends,” the NFL says on its website. The fan festival runs through Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Sunday, Jan. 28: Eagles Arrive in Minnesota

The Eagles will likely fly to Minnesota and get settled at the team hotel. So begins the task of keeping the team loose while surrounded by the Super Bowl hype.

Monday, Jan. 29: Super Bowl Opening Night

This ticketed event at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul has replaced the traditional media day event. The event features players interviews, cheerleaders, mascots and former NFL players.

Tuesday, Jan. 30: Eagles 1st Practice in Minnesota

After practicing at the University of Minnesota – the team’s practice home for the week – Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, quarterback Nick Foles and some other players will speak starting at 1:40 p.m. (ET) at the Mall of America media area.

Wednesday, Jan. 31: 2nd Day of Practice in Minnesota

The Eagles will continue practice at the University of Minnesota. Head coach Doug Pederson, assistant coaches and some Eagles players are expected to speak starting around 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 1: We’re Talking About Practice

The buildup to the big game continues with the Eagles taking the practice field again. Doug Pederson will speak around 11:15 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 2: Final Practice

The final preps will take place

Saturday, Feb. 3: Final Preps, NFL Honors

The Eagles will likely go through a final walkthrough ahead of the Super Bowl. The NFL Honors will take place where awards like Coach of the Year, league MVP and the 2018 Hall of Fame class will be announced. The award ceremony will air on NBC10 at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4: Super Bowl LII on NBC10

The game kicks off around 6:30 p.m. The Eagles are expected to be uhnderdogs to the defending champion Patriots. Before the game, the NFL will open its GameDayFan Plaza to all ticketholders at 1 p.m.

Tune into NBC10 for all your pregame and postgame coverage.